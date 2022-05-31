Hina Khan: Cannes felt like a mela. I thought, ‘Wahan jaake aag lagani hai’

“This time Cannes was tiring yet worth it,” says Hina Khan about her second appearance at the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival. She adds, “It was fun and energetic and a lot more preparation was put in than the last time. As the festival was happening after two years in a normal manner and there were so many people from all over the world that attended. It felt like a mela. My 2019 visit was magical but this year too it was wonderful.”

The actor admits that there was a lot of pressure regarding her red carpet look. “I was nervous as previous red carpet looks were amazing, beautiful and loved by all. Moreover, knowing that there were so many celebs there this time, it added to the pressure. I wanted to look different from the last time and choose a look dramatic. But I also knew that it is about your own charm and wahan jaake aag lagni hai was my thought. I walked once and I was too tired with just one (laughs). Thankfully, it was well received. Those five minutes on the carpet are magical,” she elaborates, adding that the media there doesn’t judge you on where you are from or what you have done but “if they find you worthy enough to be caught in their cameras, they would capture your look”.

Other than her sartorial sense, Khan also made news for airing her views about not being at the India Pavilion. In an interview, she stated that she was disheartened that she was not part of the inaugural event.

Talking about reactions on her statement, she says, “I got so much love and support from people on social media, even from the media and celebs. People stood up for me, thought the idea was not that I want anyone to stand up for me. It wasn’t planned. I was asked a question and I spoke up. As an actor, I have been vocal about things and I always will be. I wasn’t there for a TV show but a film poster launch, so I didn’t understand why this happened. Next year, things might be better. Change might be slow but I do see some change happening. I have to say, post the interview, I was invited at the India Pavilion and even Madhavan’s film but it was the day of my walk and I had to skip.”

