Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Hindi Medium actor Saba Qamar calls off wedding with Azeem Khan: 'Never too late to realise the bitter realities'
bollywood

Hindi Medium actor Saba Qamar calls off wedding with Azeem Khan: 'Never too late to realise the bitter realities'

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, who is known in India for a work in Hindi Medium, posted a note on Instagram, stating that she has called off her wedding.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 02, 2021 09:11 PM IST
In India, Saba Qamar is known for her work in Hindi Medium.

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, who starred with late Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium, has called off her wedding to Azeem Khan. The actor took to Instagram to make the announcement.

Sharing it, she wrote: "Hii Everyone I have a very important announcement to make, due to a lot of personal reasons I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan, 'WE ARE NOT GETTING MARRIED NOW' hope you guys will support my decision just like you all have been supporting me always, and I guess it's never too late to realise the bitter realities! I also wanted to clear ONE IMPORTANT thing that is: "I have never Met Azeem Khan in my life we were only connected over the phone" It's a very hard time on me right now but as we all know 'THIS TOO SHALL PASS' Insha Allah :) Much love to you all! -Saba Qamar."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Akshay Kumar posts then-and-now pic to wish Ajay Devgn on his birthday

Deepika sets mercury soaring with glam photo, wonders if it's 'summer already'

Kangana calls Samantha 'epitome of woman empowerment', she responds with 'queen'

CarryMinati on shooting for MayDay in pandemic: I never imagined I could be a one take artist

Saba did not mention the reason for the split. Reportedly, some time ago, a woman had accused Azeem of sexual harassment. Azeem had addressed the issue in an Instagram video, only to delete it later.

Many of her fans wrote in to show support; one said: "May you find the one that deserves your heart." Another said: "Better now than later!" A third person said: "Don’t worry we are with you."

Hindi Medium (2017) is the only Hindi film the Lahore-based actor has worked in. Speaking to Hindustan Times about her experience of working with Irrfan, she had said: “I’ve learned a lot from Irrfan. Working with him was nothing less than a fan moment for me throughout. As an actor, I believe that acting is actually behaving truthfully under imaginary circumstances. And I actually saw that in him.”

Also read: Sameera Reddy posts empowering video of going from 'padded bras' to 'no pressure' zone, her mom-in-law has best reply

Last April, after Irrfan's untimely death, she had written: "Deeply disturbed to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. I still can’t absorb the news. It feels like yesterday coming back from the sets of Hindi Medium. You taught me a lot as an actor and a mentor. It is indeed a huge loss to the cinema world. Such a brilliant actor gone too soon. You left a huge irreplaceable void in Cinema Irfan. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May Allah give them strength to bear this loss. RIP Raj. Yours Only, Meeta."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saba qamar hindi medium irrfan khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Working with Irrfan was nothing less than a fan moment for me: Saba Qamar

UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2020 10:32 PM IST
bollywood

Hindi Medium actor Saba Qamar mourns her ‘Raj’, Pakistani artists pay tribute to Irrfan Khan

UPDATED ON APR 29, 2020 05:19 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP