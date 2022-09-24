Hit or Flop: Is it about box office result or just the hype?

There is growing chatter around the box-office report of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s film, Brahmastra, with many already calling it a hit — something which was questioned by actor Kangana Ranaut. This has left many confused about what defines whether a film is a hit or flop.

As per the Brahmastra makers, part one of the conceived trilogy has earned ₹360 crore in gross box office collections worldwide. However, many are reluctant to label the film a hit. Noting the “insane budget” of the film, trade expert Joginder Tuteja adds, “The film came out at a time when everyone assumed it would flop, but it is being called a hit. That’s why people wonder if it’s a fake hit.”

Several reports quoted that the making budget of the film is over ₹410 crore, but Kapoor added to the confusion when he said the budget is spread over three parts.

A source tells us, “The narrative of a film being a hit is often fed to the audience, where the budget is also not revealed, so no one can be sure about the profit... That’s how the lines are blurred while figuring out a hit, which can be seen with Brahmastra.”

So, how does one decide if a film is successful? According to exhibitor Akshaye Rathi, the formula is still the same: “It is about return on investment… The money invested in making, marketing and releasing the film versus the revenue that comes from theatrical, the satellite music and streaming.”

Producer and trade expert Girish Johar explains, “If a film earns 10-20% over the investment, it is a commission earner. And if it earns 20-30% over investment, it’s in hit category.” Meanwhile, trade expert Atul Mohan says, “I feel box office still plays a big role in deciding a film’s fate, as it shows which title drove the audience to the theatre. Satellite and digital rights revenue is a bonus.”