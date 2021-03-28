IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Holi 2021 Bollywood playlist for every generation: From 50s to 2020s, a song from each decade
Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha play lovers in the most famous Holi song from Bollywood, Silsila’s Rang Barse.
Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha play lovers in the most famous Holi song from Bollywood, Silsila’s Rang Barse.
bollywood

Holi 2021 Bollywood playlist for every generation: From 50s to 2020s, a song from each decade

  • Holi 2021: From Dilip Kumar-Meena Kumari to Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and more. We bring you Bollywood songs from a new decade this Holi.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 11:56 AM IST

Indian celebrations are as much about food, family and decorations, as they are about music and dance. To make your Holi parties rocking, we bring you the best Holi songs from Hindi films. From Amitabh Bachchan's Rang Barse and Holi Khele Raghuveera to Deepika Padukone's Balam Pichkari and Dilip Kumar-Meena Kumari's Tann Ranglo, here's a list of the best Holi songs.

2020s

Mere Angne Mein: Jacqueline Fernandez was paired opposite Asim Riaz in his debut music video after Bigg Boss 13 in this Holi special song by Neha Kakkar.


2010s

Badri Ki Dulhaniya (Badrinath Ki Dulhania, 2014)

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are full of energy in this song.


Balam Pichkari (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, 2013)

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor headlined this new-age Holi song that featured in Ayan Mukerji’s 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.


2000s

Do Me A Favour (Waqt: The Race Against Time, 2005)

Featuring Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar, the song was performed by Anu Malik and Sunidhi Chauhan.


Holi Khele Raghuveera (Baghban, 2003)

Starring Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan, the song was composed by Aadesh Shrivastava for the 2003 film Baghban. It became the Holi anthem for many, after Rang Barse.


1990s

Ang Se Ang Lagana (Darr, 1993)

Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol featured in this song that had vocals by Alka Yagnik, Vinod Rathod, Sudesh Bhosle and Devki Pandit.


1980s

Rang Barse (Silsila, 1981)

Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar came together for this romantic film and almost no Holi celebration is complete without the song. Amitabh’s father and legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan wrote the lyrics for the song, which featured in Yash Chopra's film.


Jogi Ji Dheere (Nadiya Ke Paar, 1982)

Sachin Pilgaonkar and Sadhna Singh's film featured this song, composed by Ravindra Jain.


1970s

Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jate Hain (Sholay, 1975)

More than five decades later, Dharmendra and Hema Malini's song from the iconic film Sholay remains a top favourite on Holi playlists.


Aaj Na Chodenge (Kati Patang, 1970)

Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar sang the song that featured Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh in Shakti Samanta's movie.


1960s

Tan Rang Lo Ji (Kohinoor, 1960)

Both the lead stars - Dilip Kumar and Meena Kumari - featured in the comedy film, breaking away from their images of 'tragedy king' and ‘tragedy queen’.


1950s

Chal Ja Re Hat Natkhat (Navrang, 1959)

Also read: Nausheen claims Sima Taparia refused to find a match for her, here's why

Featured in V Shantaram's movie Navrang, the song had vocals by Asha Bhonsle and Mahendra Kapoor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
holi holi songs balam pichkari amitabh bachchan deepika padukone ranbir kapoor dharmendra hema malini + 6 more

Related Stories

Taapsee Pannu shows fans around her new house.
Taapsee Pannu shows fans around her new house.
bollywood

Taapsee's new house has the perfect little corner for her latest achievement

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 10:32 AM IST
  • Taapsee Pannu placed her latest possession on a yellow table placed besides a wall which highlighted her interest in travelling and other cute things.
READ FULL STORY
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's son Hrehaan has turned 15.
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's son Hrehaan has turned 15.
bollywood

Hrithik, Sussanne reunite to celebrate son Hrehaan's 15th birthday, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 28, 2021 10:22 AM IST
  • Sussanne Khan took to Instagram to post a collage of pictures to wish her son Hrehaan Roshan as he turned 15. See pictures from his birthday party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP