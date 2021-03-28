Holi 2021: Watch Sushant Singh Rajput dance to Rang Barse with Jacqueline Fernandez in this throwback video

The pre-Covid era had Bollywood stars attending and performing at numerous Holi parties. Sushant Singh Rajput was among the many stars who would set the stage on fire with his performance. Back in 2016, the actor joined Jacqueline Fernandez to perform at a popular Holi party in Mumbai. In a video that has resurfaced online, Sushant and Jacqueline were seen grooving to Silsila's famous Holi song, Rang Barse.

The actors were seen dressed in white while colour was smeared on their faces as they set the stage on fire and entertained the attendees. Ahead of their performance, speaking to the press, Jacqueline had said that it was her first Holi celebrations in the city while Sushant confessed he was trying to get past the gate of the event for two years but did not have passes.

Sushant passed away in June 2020. The actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. Preliminary police investigation called it as death by suicide. His family accused his actor girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide. The actor's passing kicked up a storm as several moviegoers and industry people blamed the practice of nepotism and favouritism in Bollywood for the tragic turn of events.

The investigation into his death was eventually handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, with Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau getting involved to investigate the money laundering and drugs angle.

Sushant's swansong on the big screen Chhichorre bagged the Best Hindi Film at the 67th National Film Awards. Director Nitesh Tiwari, Sushant's co-stars Shraddha Kapoor, and Varun Sharma dedicated the award to the late actor. "This one is for you Sushant. From all of us at Team Chhichhore!" the filmmaker said. "Thank you @niteshtiwari22 @nadiadwalagrandson for making me a part of this beautiful film We miss you @sushantsinghrajput," Shraddha said. "A Film which is truly special to all of us. A Film which is very close to our Hearts. This one is for you Kammo,” Varun said.

