Honey Singh addresses ‘misogyny’ in his songs: ‘Why do people ask me to perform at their daughters' weddings then?’

Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has a busy year with a new Netflix documentary and an album titled Honey 3.0 on the way. The singer-composer has also returned to Bollywood with songs created for the films Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) and Selfiee (2023). But when Honey was asked about controversy with the lyrics in his songs, he explained how any perceived misogyny was unintentional. He went on to say that if he was so controversial, then why was he still being invited to weddings. (Also read: Yo Yo Honey Singh announces Netflix documentary, produced by Oscar-winner Guneet Monga, on birthday) Honey Singh's new album Honey 2.0 is out this month.

The popular singer-rapper took a break in 2015 because of his physical and mental health and has returned slowly to music in the past few years. The upcoming Netflix documentary will likely address his retreat from the music scene. The film is being produced by Oscar winner Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment. It is directed by Mozez Singh.

Speaking to Pinkvilla in an interview, Honey explained, “Before also, there wasn't any intentionally. If it was, why would people listen? If there was misogyny in my songs, then why would someone call me to perform at their daughter's wedding. I have done so many weddings in the last 15 years. I have performed so much. Aunties come up on stage and dance with me, on the lyric 'Aunty police bula legi'. It's not like that.”

The singer also referenced the song Mujhko Rana Ji Maaf Karna song composed by Rajesh Roshan and written by Indeevar for Karan Arjun (1995). He pointed out how people didn't have any problems with the innuendos in the song at that time. He added, "People have become more sensitive, the more they are reading. they're becoming more sensitive. They're taking it the wrong way. Before people were more intellectual, there's a difference between intellectual and well-read. Today, we call someone an intellectual who has read a lot. Someone who has done MPhil [or Master of Philosophy], yes, this is an intellectual. People were more intellectual before, they were broad. They took entertainment for entertainment."

Honey 3.0 will be the singer-composer's third big album after International Villager and Desi Kalakaar. Naagan is set to be the first song released from the new album.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON