Honey Singh reveals Shah Rukh Khan took time to okay Lungi Dance song, didn't like it at first

Honey Singh first worked with Shah Rukh Khan on Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express in 2013. The singer-rapper composed a unique song which was also a homage to Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. Recently, the composer revealed that the song took a long time, three weeks, to be okayed for the film. He also added that these factors became the reason why he has cut down on composing songs for Bollywood films over the years. (Also read: Honey Singh addresses ‘misogyny’ in his songs: ‘Why do people ask me to perform at their daughters' weddings then?’)

The song Lungi Dance was written and composed by Honey Singh for Chennai Express (2013).

While Chennai Express' soundtrack was composed by Vishal - Shekhar, Honey was commissioned by Shah Rukh to create a new song for the comedy. Honey was told to make a song like his previous hit Angreji Beat, but he told the actor that he will create something new. The singer-composer also appeared in the promotional song video with the film's leads, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

In an interview with ETimes, Honey shared why the Lungi Dance from Chennai Express almost didn't happen. He revealed, "I have always had trouble making music for Bollywood. When Shah Rukh bhai called me to make a song for Chennai Express, he told me to make something like 'Angreji Beat’. I asked him why, so he said because that song was a huge hit. I told him that I won’t make a song like that but will create a number which has his vibe. I made Lungi Dance and he did not like it. He took three weeks to decide whether he wants the song or not."

Honey's new music album Honey 3.0, which is out this month, has 10 tracks, with the song Naagan becoming the first single released. He recently composed the song Kudi Chamkeeli for the Akshay Kumar film, Selfiee. Honey also appeared in the song with Akshay and actor Diana Penty.

Last month, the singer-composer also revealed that there is a new Netflix documentary coming out on his life. The untitled film is produced by Sikhya Entertainment's Guneet Monga, who won the Oscar for the documentary short The Elephant Whisperers. Filmmaker Mozez Singh will be showing viewers a look into the singer-rapper's life, and Honey will talk about his break from music when he was said to be battling mental health issues.

