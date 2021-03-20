Hope to make people laugh, smile and entertain them throughout the year: Varun Sharma
The magic of cinema returned with Roohi as people came in good numbers in theatres,” says an elated Varun Sharma about his recent release. “The response has been amazing and to release a film in cinemas is a blessing as we make films for cinemas. For actors, cinema hall is like a shrine. I am happy we released in theatres. In fact, I got emotional when I saw Roohi in a theatre. There was pressure but there was also excitement and nervousness about releasing the film in theatres,” he adds.
The Fukrey (2013) actor is now looking forward to his fifteenth film Cirkus and says he is “very excited for this year as lots of things will roll out”. He shares, “I hope to make people laugh, smile and entertain them throughout the year. After Cirkus, I’ll jump into Fukrey 3 and couple of other things. I am very content with my career. The biggest high, as an actor, is to see that smile on your audience’s face.”
He recently shot for Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and calls it a “blessing to be a part of such amazing team and to be directed by him, to be a part of such a lovely crew”. Talking about his experience with Shetty and Ranveer Singh, Sharma reveals, “It is a beautiful story and I’m really excited and happy being a part of it. The entire film is going to be filmed with a lot of laughter and a lot of love. It’s a blessing to get to work with Rohit sir. He is an amazing director and more than that an amazing human being. Working under his guidance means you learn a lot of things in life and implement it in your life later. It’s a very beautiful feeling, waking up and coming to Rohit sir’s set. As for Ranveer, I have found a brother in him. His energy, his charisma, his warmth that he showers is next level and while shooting, on set, on calls, we share a lot of music. I make him listen to a lot of Punjabi music. I can talk about anything to him and even be my stupid self. I’m so so lucky to have a really great friend in him. I hope this bond of madness keeps growing through our entire life,” he concludes.
Kareena was first choice for Harman's Love Story 2050; she even shot for it
- Did you know that before Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor was cast opposite Harman Baweja in Love Story 2050?
Hope to make people laugh, smile and entertain them throughout the year: Varun Sharma
Preity Zinta reacts to 'jealous' Genelia D'Souza-Riteish Deshmukh video
- Preity Zinta has reacted to Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh's funny video, in which she also featured. Check it out here.
Geeta Basra on her second pregnancy: I never wanted just one child. I always wanted my kids to have siblings
Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn's new pan masala ad leads to meme fest
- Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn stunned fans when they united for a pan masala ad. While fans cheered the two actors coming together, the ad opened the floodgate of memes.
Kartik and Kiara's social media banter teases Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 chemistry
- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani engaged in some social media banter as they continue filming the upcoming horror-comedy.
Taapsee Pannu shares pics and videos from cricket session for Shabaash Mithu
- As Taapsee Pannu shared a note alongside pics and videos from her practice session for her role in Shabaash Mithu, boyfriend Mathias Boe, and sister Shagun shower love.
Step inside Rajkummar Rao's minimalist house that showcases his love for films
- Rajkummar Rao has a dedicated room for his many awards, several portraits of his favourite actors and singers and films on the white walls.
When Harman Baweja said 'quite a few people go up to Hrithik and ask if he's me'
- Harman Baweja never appreciated the comparisons made between him and Hrithik Roshan. Here's what he said about the topic.
When Taimur Ali Khan bowled over Priyanka Chopra with his pout
- When Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first son, Taimur, Priyanka Chopra was nothing but happy for the couple. While she noticed his little pout, she also had reacted to the controversy surrounding his name.
Harman Baweja is getting married, see inside pics from pre-wedding festivities
- Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani are tying the knot, after getting engaged late last year. See pictures from their pre-wedding function here.
Salman Khan unwinds in Rajasthan ahead of Tiger 3, goes on safari. See pic
- Actor Salman Khan went on a desert safari in Rajasthan recently. Here's a picture, shared by Bina Kak.
Kangana responds to Twitter user who questioned her about understanding atheism
- Actor Kangana Ranaut responded to a Twitter user who wondered how she was able to understand the concept of atheism as a child. Here's what she said.
Mumbai Saga box office day 1: Emraan-John film opens lower than Roohi
- Mumbai Saga box office day one: The Sanjay Gupta film's opening was slightly affected by the night curfew and other restrictions put in place in Maharashtra amid rising Covid-19 cases.
Kriti on why she held her tongue after Sushant's death: 'There was negativity'
- Actor Kriti Sanon has said that 2020 was 'the worst year' of her life. She spoke about why she didn't make any statements in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.