Housefull 5 box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar film marches on, beats Salman's Sikandar lifetime in under a week

Housefull 5 box office collection day 6: Tarun Mansukhani's comedy Housefull 5 has continued its stellar record at the box office despite middling reviews and criticism of sexism in the plot. Despite all that, the film has fared well at the ticket window, avoiding big drops during the weekdays. Housefull 5 earned ₹8 crore net in India on Wednesday, the sixth day of its release, taking its total to a more-than-healthy ₹119 crore. Housefull 5 box office collection day 6: The ensemble comedy is inching closer to ₹ 200 crore worldwide.

Housefull 5 beats Sikandar

Having earned ₹119 crore net domestically in just six days, Housefull 5 has now become the third-highest-grossing Hindi film in India this year. It is now ahead of Salman Khan's Sikandar, which netted ₹110.3 crore in India during its full run. Ahead of Housefull 5 is Ajay Devgn's Raid 2, which has minted ₹174 crore, and is still adding to it. And at the top spot, out of these films' reach is Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which minted a staggering ₹601 crore in India.

What is the total collection of Housefull 5?

Housefull 5 has earned over $5 million overseas, which means it is inching close to ₹200 crore worldwide. It would be the fourth Hindi film to breach that mark once it reaches there on Friday. As of Friday, its estimated worldwide collection stands just above ₹185 crore. This makes it Akshay Kumar's highest-grossing film of the year, beating Sky Force ( ₹168 crore) and Kesari Chapter 2 ( ₹144 crore).

Is Housefull 5 a hit or a flop?

As Housefull 5 inches towards the ₹200-crore mark, many are compelled to call it a superhit. It is no mean feat for a comedy to reach that mark. However, for Housefull, box office success is more nuanced. The film features 34 other actors of note apart from Akshay, including big names like Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff. This, along with the film's expensive shoot on board a luxury cruise, has made it the most expensive comedy film made in India with a reported budget of ₹240 crore. Trade insiders tell HT that the film needs to cross that mark in its net collection or go past ₹300 crore worldwide to be labelled a clean hit. The producers are already in the clear courtesy of the sale of satellite, music, and digital rights. But the distributors will hope that Housefull 5 can net them some profit too. As things stand, Housefull 5 will, in all likelihood, not be a failure at the box office. It may end up recovering its cost, and if it sustains its momentum, it may end up being a hit, too.

About Housefull 5

Housefull 5 is the story of a murder on a cruise ship. A wealthy billionaire (Ranjeet) dies and leaves his wealth to his successor, Jolly. The twist is that there are three Jollys on the cruise - Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan. A doctor who can unravel the real Jolly's identity is brutally murdered. So immediately, the three and their girlfriends (Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, and Nargis Fakhri) are all suspects in the murder. The film has been released with two endings.