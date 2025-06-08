Why Housefull 5's murder mystery has 2 different killers: Both endings of Akshay Kumar, Riteish, Abhishek film explained

This story contains massive spoilers for Housefull 5! Housefull 5 has been released with two different endings in theatres.

Akshay Kumar has made a smashing return to comedy with Housefull 5, his latest film. The multi-starrer comedy thriller has minted over ₹50 crore in India in its first two days. The fifth instalment of the franchise is being talked about for its unique experiment of releasing with two different endings. Being marketed as Housefull 5A and 5B, the film's two endings have two different killers behind the central murder mystery. (Also read: Housefull 5A and 5B difference explained: Why the Akshay Kumar film has two versions and which one should you watch)

What is Housefull 5 about

Housefull 5 is the story of a murder on a cruise ship. A wealthy billionaire (Ranjeet) dies and leaves his wealth to his successor, Jolly. The twist is that there are three Jollys on the cruise - Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan. A doctor who can unravel the real Jolly's identity is brutally murdered. So immediately, the three and their girlfriends (Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, and Nargis Fakhri) are all suspects in the murder. The two versions of Housefull 5 have different climaxes and different killers, which changes the viewing experience slightly. Of the 140-minute runtime of the film, the first two hours are the same in both versions, but the last 20 minutes differ.

What are the two endings (Spoilers ahead!)

Both versions of Housefull 5 reveal that Abhishek Bachchan's Jalbhushan aka Jolly is the killer. And both versions present him as an accomplice to the real mastermind. But that mastermind's identity differs. Housefull 5A reveals that Ranjeet's son Dev (Fardeen Khan) is the mastermind, who wanted all of his father's 69-billion-pound wealth for himself. He got the fake Jolly to partner with him in this crime.

Housefull 5B differs in this slightly, as it reveals Maya (Chitrangada Singh), Ranjeet's companies' CFO as the mastermind. She orchestrates the murders so that the money gets to the board of directors, and she can pay off her gambling debts.

Why Housefull 5 has two endings

The film's makers reveal that the two climaxes were shot separately and simultaneously with only the cast aware of the two killers' identities. The idea behind the two endings is an attempt to maximise profits. The makers are hoping that the two endings will cause some viewers, if not all, to return to the theatres for repeat viewings.

Distributors say that they are securing almost equal screens for both versions. Most multiplexes have kept 2 shows per screen for both films.