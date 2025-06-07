Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar film beats Sooryavanshi opening at 40 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jun 07, 2025 03:16 PM IST

Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh headline the fifth film in the franchise. 

Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection day 1: Tarun Mansukhani’s ensemble film Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, Nargis Fakhri, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh and Soundarya Sharma, was released in theatres this Friday. According to Sacnilk, the film collected 40 crore worldwide on its opening day. (Also Read: Housefull 5 box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar gives his best opening since Sooryavanshi, film beats Fighter)

Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection day 1: Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshay Kumar, Nargis Fakhri, Riteish Deshmukh and Soundarya Sharma in a still from the film.

The trade website reports that Housefull 5 brought in 24 crore net and 28.75 crore gross in India on Friday. The film’s producers, Nadiawala Grandson, also claimed that the film made 24.35 crore net in India. With the 12 crore collection from overseas, the total of the film stands around 40.75 crore.

Akshay had two more releases this year – Sky Force and Kesari Chapter 2. Kesari Chapter 2 had a 14 crore opening worldwide. Housefull 5’s figures are also better than those of his 2021 Rohit Shetty film Sooryavanshi, which had made 39.50 crore on its opening day. For context, even within the franchise, Housefull 4 had a 30.50 crore opening worldwide, making these numbers impressive. 

Housefull 5 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever. It’s the fifth instalment of the popular Housefull franchise. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Nadiadwala and Firuzi Khan under the production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The film is a comedy whodunit that follows events after billionaire Ranjeet Dobriyal is killed aboard a cruise ship he’s throwing a party on by a masked killer. Three men named Jolly turn up to demand inheritance of his fortune, each claiming they are the rich man’s son. Instead of being given the money they dreamt of, the three are looked at as suspects. The film has two different endings with different killers, depending on which theatre it’s watched in. 

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
