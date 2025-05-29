Masked Dino Morea avoids cameras as he arrives for questioning regarding Mithi River desilting fraud. Watch

Actor Dino Morea, along with his brother Santino, has come under the scanner in the alleged ₹65 crore Mithi River desilting scam. Recently, Dino was spotted avoiding cameras when he reached the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for questioning in connection with the case. Also read: Dino Morea, brother Santino grilled by EOW in Mithi river desilting case This was the second time this week that Dino was called in for questioning.

Dino Morea avoids cameras

On Wednesday, Dino and his brother Santino were called in for questioning regarding the case. The siblings reached the EOW’s office in Mumbai around 1 pm and were questioned until late in the evening. They were also asked to bring some documents, which are being verified, added the officer.

Dino attempted to maintain a low profile when he arrived at the EOW office in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, wearing a mask and dodging cameras as he faced questioning in connection with the Mithi River case.

The video shows Dino entering the office, where photographers swarm him, inquiring about his involvement in the case. Visibly trying to avoid attention, he is seen swiftly dodging both the cameras and questions, making a quick move inside.

Dino, who is awaiting the release of his next film Housefull 5, was dressed in a white shirt paired with jeans and wore a face mask as he arrived at the office. The actor has not yet shared any statement regarding his involvement in the case. He was last seen in web series, The Royals.

What do we know about the case?

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police is questioning Dino and his younger brother Santino in connection with alleged irregularities in the awarding and execution of contracts to desilt the Mithi river.

This was the second time this week that the siblings were called in for questioning. They were interrogated for eight hours on May 26 after the EOW came across phone records indicating the brothers had been in contact with some people linked to the case. The agency has also found that Santino Morea and Ketan Kadam’s wife, Punita, are directors in a private company, UBO Ridez Private Limited, which operates Victoria-style electric carriages in Mumbai.

Ketan Kadam, who was arrested on May 7, was among 13 people booked by the EOW for allegedly causing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) a loss of ₹65.54 crore in connection with the Mithi river desilting project. The fraud involves alleged financial irregularities, inflated tenders, and corrupt practices linked to desilting work for the Mithi River.