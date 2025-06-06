Housefull 5 box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar film beats Housefull 4 opening day haul, collects 23 crore

Housefull 5 box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar fans were eagerly waiting for the star to return to the comedy genre. With Housefull 5, the star dialled up the intrigue, as it has two different endings, with both getting a simultaneous release as Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B. How has the film performed at the box office? The latest update by Sacnilk.com (by 10 PM) states that Housefull has collected ₹23 crore. (Also read: Housefull 5A and 5B difference explained: Why the Akshay Kumar film has two versions and which one should you watch) Housefull 5 box office collection day 1: The film features an ensemble cast including Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan.

Housefull 5 box office update

The report states that Housefull 5 had an overall 23.29% Hindi Occupancy on Friday. The film has crossed the opening day collections of its previous installment in the franchise, Housefull 4. Released in 2019, the Akshay Kumar-release had collected ₹19.08 crore.

So far, the Housefull 5 opening day collections have already outscored the day 1 haul of Akshay's January release Sky Force ( ₹11.50 crore).

About Housefull 5

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the comedy stars an ensemble cast that includes Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Ranjeet, Johny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, Sonam Bajwa, and Soundarya Sharma. It is directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

The film revolves around a murder on a cruise ship. A wealthy billionaire (Ranjeet) is murdered shortly after he announces he will leave his wealth to his successor Jolly. The twist is that there are three Jollys on the cruise - Akshay, Riteish, and Abhishek. Along with them, their girlfriends are all suspects in the murder.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Akshay knows exactly what’s expected of him. This is classic Akshay comedy territory, and he makes even the flat writing work. But it’s also clear that Sajid is relying far more on his star’s charm than on crafting genuinely funny material. Often, the jokes are a joke.”