How Konkona Sen Sharma got Anurag Basu to include a tribute to Irrfan Khan's Life in a Metro character in Metro In Dino

The Hindi film industry is more sold on 'spiritual' sequels than actual sequels. These films do not necessarily continue the story but are connected through themes and genres. The latest spiritual sequel is Metro...In Dino, a successor to Anurag Basu's 2007 hit Life in a Metro. As is the norm, the new Metro has an entirely different cast, with only Konkona Sen Sharma returning, but that too, in a different character. Metro In Dino includes a subtle tribute to Irrfan Khan's Life in a Metro character, courtesy Konkona Sen Sharma.

However, Konkona ensured that there was one tiny connection Metro In Dino retained with Life in a Metro, which also served as a nod to the iconic role played by the late Irrfan Khan in the original.

Metro In Dino's Irrfan connect

Life in a Metro saw Konkona play Shruti, a girl looking for a match in an arranged marriage setup. The film showed how she fell for Monty (played by Irrfan), an eccentric and goofy slightly older man. In Metro In Dino, Konkona's character is called Kajal and the actor is paired opposite Pankaj Tripathi, whose character is also named Monty.

Director Anurag Basu tells HT, "The character was not called Monty. It was Coco's (Konkona) suggestion. 'Let's call him Monty,' she said, and I said, 'Yes, right'. It was on the first day of the shoot."

Konkona on the hat tip

Konkona says she made the suggestion "because it is such a goofy kind of character", quite similar to Irrfan's character from the 2007 original. Director Basu clarifies, "The character is very different, though. Just the name is the same." However, Konkona adds that the thread binding them is their approach to romance. "The whole track is humorous," she says.

Metro In Dino also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neena Gupta, and Anupam Kher. The film is scheduled to release on 4 July.