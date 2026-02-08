How ruptured veins in brain sent Munnabhai MBBS fame Mumait Khan into a coma, forced her to quit Bollywood
Mumait Khan, a popular dancer in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films in the 2000s, was forced to quit films after a freak brain injury.
In the early 2000s, Mumait Khan was on her way to establishing herself as one of the most in-demand dancers in the Hindi film industry. Her dance on the Munnabhai MBBS track Dekh Le was viral even before the word meant what it means today. She appeared in several other hits across languages, from Rowdy Rathore to Pokkiri, before it all ended suddenly. Many assumed that Mumait walked away from showbiz. But in a recent interview, Mumait clarified that a brain injury stalled her career and even sent her into a coma.
Mumait Khan recalls how freak injury ended her film career
Speaking with iDream Media, Mumait spoke about leaving the entertainment industry suddenly around 2016. “I didn’t leave the industry. I had an accident. Five nerves in my brain burst. Doctors told me not to work for at least seven years—even lifting anything was impossible,” she said. “God made me Mumait Khan, and he himself put a full stop to it. I accepted it. I used those seven years to self-study.” The actor revealed that she was in a coma for 15 days following the accident, and the long road to recovery meant she could not work for years, leaving her mother to support her financially.
Mumait Khan's film career
Mumait Khan made her film debut with a cameo in the Tamil film Majunu in 2001, followed by her Bollywood debut in Ye Kya Ho Raha Hai. Her dance number with Jimmy Sheirgill in Munnabhai MBBS the following year made her popular nationally. She appeared in over three dozen films over the next decade in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Her final film appearances were around 2016 with the Hindi film Enemmy and the Telugu films Thikka and Dictator.
Where is Mumait Khan today?
Mumait now runs a hair and makeup clinic, saying she found her love for makeup during her time away from the screen. “In those seven years, I had a lot of time to think about what I truly loved. I realised it was makeup and hair. In every film, every song, I never repeated a look. Every time, it was different,” said Mumait, adding that this realisation led her to start her own business in the field, which is now flourishing.
Mumait, currently 40, says she has no regrets about leaving her film career, as it was beyond her control.
