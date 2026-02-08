How ruptured veins in brain sent Munnabhai MBBS fame Mumait Khan into a coma, forced her to quit Bollywood

In the early 2000s, Mumait Khan was on her way to establishing herself as one of the most in-demand dancers in the Hindi film industry. Her dance on the Munnabhai MBBS track Dekh Le was viral even before the word meant what it means today. She appeared in several other hits across languages, from Rowdy Rathore to Pokkiri, before it all ended suddenly. Many assumed that Mumait walked away from showbiz. But in a recent interview, Mumait clarified that a brain injury stalled her career and even sent her into a coma.

Mumait Khan recalls how freak injury ended her film career

Speaking with iDream Media, Mumait spoke about leaving the entertainment industry suddenly around 2016. “I didn’t leave the industry. I had an accident. Five nerves in my brain burst. Doctors told me not to work for at least seven years—even lifting anything was impossible,” she said. “God made me Mumait Khan, and he himself put a full stop to it. I accepted it. I used those seven years to self-study.” The actor revealed that she was in a coma for 15 days following the accident, and the long road to recovery meant she could not work for years, leaving her mother to support her financially.