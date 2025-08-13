Search
Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 advance booking gets 10x boost after addition of Telugu shows

BySugandha Rawal
Published on: Aug 13, 2025 11:39 am IST

Led by Hrithik Roshan and and Jr NTR, War 2 is slated to release on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. 

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's much anticipated action thriller War 2 is set to hit theaters on August 14 in multiple languages. The film's advance booking numbers are looking promising, with the film witnessing a 10 times surge in pre-sales after opening of Telugu shows.

Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan play Indian agents who face off in Ayan Mukerji's War 2.
War 2 advance bookings surge

On Sunday, Yash Raj Films announced the opening of advance booking for the upcoming film, War 2. And a surge in bookings was witnessed on Tuesday evening.

War 2's advance booking was gaining momentum, with the film selling around 2,500 tickets per hour until the evening on Tuesday. However, the numbers saw a significant surge after Telugu shows opened, with ticket sales skyrocketing to 25,000 per hour, marking a substantial jump. Several screenshots of the same have surfaced on social media.

War 2's advance booking has gained momentum.
Initially slated to open on August 11, pre-sales in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were delayed by a day due to a pending government order regarding ticket price hikes.

As per Sacnilk, before bookings opening in the Telugu states, War 2 registered business of around 10 crore gross (with block seats) for the opening day for its Hindi version. However, things changed after Telugu state bookings went live, with BookMyShow registering over 20,000 ticket sales per hour.

More about War 2

Hrithik is reprising his role as super spy Kabir in War 2, a sequel to the 2019 hit War. The first part starred Hrithik along with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. War 2, which also stars Ashutosh Rana, is part of YRF's expansive Spy Universe, which includes Salman Khan’s Tiger series, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Alpha. War 2 is slated to release on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. War 2 advance booking was declared open by YRF for India on Sunday. According to a report by Sacnilk, the film has registered business of 9.8 crore in advance booking.

