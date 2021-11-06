Hrithik Roshan dances with mom to 80s songs, plays with sparklers on Diwali. Watch

Hrithik Roshan's mother, Pinkie Roshan has shared a bunch of posts from their Diwali celebrations at home. The videos show the two of them dancing to music and later lighting up some sparklers.

Hrithik wore a black kurta pyjama with white sneakers for the festivities. Pinkie wore a pink suit and was seen having a great time with her family. Hit song Aap Jaisa Koi Meri Zindagi Mein Aae from the movie Qurbaani played at the party. Sharing the video, Pinkie wrote, “Happiness and smiles to all you lovely people.” With the second video, she wrote, “The sun shines when I dance with my son ROSHAN ho jataa hai jahaan (the world lights up).”

Fans wished the family a happy Diwali and also mentioned how happy they looked. “What a beautiful family! The simplest and the best. God protect you from all evils. Happy Diwali ma'am,” wrote one. “The best family. God bless you all Amen,” wrote another.

Hrithik had also shared photos from the family's Diwali celebrations on Instagram. “Hearts full of love . Eyes full of hope. Here’s looking at all of you beautiful people as we journey together around the sun one more time , this next round we shall learn to care for each other even better! Let’s go! Happy Diwali,” he wrote. The pictures feature him, Pinkie, dad Rakesh Roshan, uncle Rajesh Roshan, his sister Sunaina Roshan and cousin Pashmina Roshan.

Hrithik's sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan celebrated Diwali with his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan. She also shared pictures with the two boys and wrote, "May all the light in the world surround us today, and through the rest of this year..Let there only be Love, joy, empowerment and grace… Happy Diwali to all of us and our loved ones #lightandlove #happinessandhealth #graceandgratitude #Diwali2021."

Hrithik was last seen in Siddharth Anand's War. His next releases will be Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan and Fighter with Deepika Padukone.