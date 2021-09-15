Hrithik Roshan enjoys a ‘lazy breakfast date’ with mom Pinkie Roshan, asks fans to 'go give your mom a hug'

Actor Hrithik Roshan on Wednesday shared a picture with his mother Pinkie Roshan. He mentioned how he enjoyed a lazy breakfast session with his mom.

Taking to Instagram and posting a picture, he wrote: "On a lazy breakfast date with my mum. It’s a good morning. Sunday feels on Wednesday are best. Now go give your mom a hug."

Hrithik's close friend and actor Kunal Kapoor showed his appreciation and dropped a bunch of red heart emojis and so did celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

Many of Hrithik's fans too dropped messages and red heart emojis in the comments box to show their appreciation.

Hrithik was recently in news when an advertisement in which he and Katrina Kaif featured separately drew the ire of viewers. The ad, for the food delivery app Zomato, was criticised for whitewashing the plight of food delivery persons. It showed Hrithik offering to take a selfie with a delivery person who leaves without taking the offer as he would late for his next delivery. In the segment featuring Katrina, she offers him her birthday cake, but here too he leaves for a same reason.

Hrithik was last seen on the big screen in 2019 when two films of his released and both succeeded at the box office. War featured him as spy who goes rough. In the biographical film Super 30, he played a mathematics teacher who trains 30 students to crack the IIT examination.

His upcoming films include Fighter with Deepika Padukone and the Hindi remake of Tamil hit, Vikram Vedha, which will also features Saif Ali Khan.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Saif had spoken about working with Hrithik: “We have read it a few times and it’s going to be a very challenging film. Hrithik is a guy, who I think is a phenomenal actor, looker and dancer. He is a general force of cinema, so I have to get up early and pull up my socks."

