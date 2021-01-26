Hrithik Roshan goes on hike with Zayed Khan and their kids, shares rare picture with ex-brother-in-law. See here
- Hrithik Roshan has shared a rare picture with ex-brother-in-law Zayed Khan, who accompanied him on a hike. See the picture here.
Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a picture from an excursion he went on with his ex-brother-in-law, Zayed Khan, and their families. Hrithik remains close with both Zayed and Sussanne Khan, to whom he was married from 2000 to 2014.
On Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram to share a picture from the woods. He captioned it, "There is something about walking on uneven surfaces . I don’t know what it is . But it makes my heart smile." The picture showed Hrithik and his two kids -- Hridhaan and Hrehaan -- as well as Zayed, and his wife and kids. "How wonderful is this," filmmaker Farah Khan, who directed Zayed in Main Hoon Na, commented. Zayed shared the same picture on his own Instagram account.
Zayed has been largely absent from the film industry. He appeared in just three films in the last decade -- Love Breakups Zindagi, Tezz, and Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene. In a 2014 interview to Hindustan Times, Zayed implied that the commercial failure of some of his films was the reason he was outcast. "This industry is unforgiving. People come to you with good scripts only if you are doing well at the box office," he'd said.
In the same interview, he spoke about his equation with Hrithik. "We share an intimate relationship. Our children get along as well. I can call him at any time and chat, and vice versa. He is an important part of my life," he said.
Also read: Sanjay Khan to relaunch Zayed Khan: ‘He is one of the most handsome actors; as a father, it is my duty to make a film for him’
In 2020, Zayed's father, Sanjay Khan, said that he was duty-bound to re-launch his son. Sanjay told Mid-Day in an interview, “He is one of the most handsome actors in the film industry. As a father, it is my duty to make a film for him. The audience will rediscover him in the movie.”
