Hrithik Roshan lauds girlfriend Saba Azad’s song recorded a decade ago: ‘This is beautiful’

Actor Hrithik Roshan complimented his girlfriend Saba Azad as she took a walk down memory lane and shared her song I Hear Your Voice. Saba is currently shooting for her upcoming project Minimum in Serbia. She shared a long note about her song which was recorded ten years ago and revealed how it took her back in time. Reacting to it, Hrithik reposted the song on his Instagram stories and wrote, “This is beautiful.” (Also read: Pinkie Roshan shares post on mother's death, Neetu Kapoor offers condolences)

Saba’s video features behind-the-scenes of the recording of the song. Talking about it, she wrote in the post, “Music has such a way of transporting you to another time – I’m here in Serbia, shooting an indie film, looking at this video and thinking of little Saba – her dreams, her hopes for herself and the world and my head spins at how little we know of the future and I’m so so thankful it surprised me and continues to.”

Soon after she shared the video, Saba’s friends and fans rushed to the comment section. A user wrote to her, “So beautiful melody and your voice is so soothing. Huge congratulations.” “I love the way you described your little self feeling at this moment,” added another user. “There is something so soft, pure, fragile and yet powerful at the same time in your voice Saba. Hard to describe, but soothing to listen to,” commented someone else. Saba’s voice also grabbed the attention of Hrithik’s aunt, Kanchan Roshan. Kanchan, who is married to Hrithik’s uncle Rajesh Roshan, commented, “Wow Saba,” with a red heart emoji.

Hrithik Roshan's Instagram stories.

Saba and Hrithik were rumoured to be dating until they made it official at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash in Mumbai, The couple walked on the red carpet hand-in-hand and posed happily for the paparazzi. Saba was last seen in Rocket Boys. Hrithik will be seen next in Vikram Vedha and has recently wrapped up its filming.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.