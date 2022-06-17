Pinkie Roshan shares post on mother's death, Neetu Kapoor and other celebs offer condolences

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan shared a note on her mother Padma Rani Omprakash’s death on Friday. She was 91, and died due to age-related issues. Expressing her grief in an Instagram post, Pinkie shared a picture of her late mother, who was the wife of the late filmmaker J Om Prakash. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan’s maternal grandmother Padma Rani Omprakash dies at 91, Rakesh Roshan confirms)

Pinkie wrote, “My mother Padma rani Omprakash left us for her onward journey to reunite with daddy. Love peace gratitude,” with folded hands emojis. She further shared a glimpse of her late parents, J Om Prakash and Padma Rani Omprakash’s pictures kept on a table at their house. She added to the caption of the post, “Both are together in harmony and peace. My mother, my father love you both forever.” Reacting to the post, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Sara Arfeen Khan dropped praying hand emojis in the comment section.

After reports about Padma’s death started doing rounds on the social media on Thursday, Hindustan Times reached out to her son-in-law filmmaker, Rakesh Roshan. Confirming the speculations, he said, “Unfortunately the news is true. Om Shanti.”

Hrithik's maternal grandfather, J Om Prakash, died on August 7, 2019, when he was 93 years old. Padma lived with the Roshan family for the last two years. From time to time, Pinkie shared pictures with her mother on social media, who was bed-ridden.

J Om Prakash made his film debut with Rajesh Khanna’s Aap Ki Kasam in 1974. He is best known for working with Jeetendra on Apna Bana Lo (1982), Apnapan (1977), Aasha (1980), Arpan (1983) and Aadmi Khilona Hai (1993). He also produced box office hit films like Ayee Milan Ki Bela (1964), Aas Ka Panchhi (1961), Aaye Din Bahar Ke (1966), Aankhon Aankhon Mein and Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke (1969).

