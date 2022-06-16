Hrithik Roshan’s maternal grandmother Padma Rani Omprakash dies at 91, Rakesh Roshan confirms

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s maternal grandmother Padma Rani Omprakash died on June 16 in Mumbai. She was 91 and reportedly bed-ridden. Reports about her death began doing the rounds on Thursday evening. When Hindustan Times reached out to her son-in-law filmmaker, Rakesh Roshan, he confirmed it. “Unfortunately the news is true. Om Shanti,” he said.

The cause of her death is age-related health issues as per reports. Padma was the wife of filmmaker J Om Prakash, who was the father of Hrithik’s mother Pinky Roshan. Padma was living with the Roshan family for the last two years. She suffered from age-related ailments. From time to time, Pinkie had shared pictures with Padma who was always seen in bed.

J OmPrakash made his film debut with Rajesh Khanna’s Aap Ki Kasam in 1974. He is best known for working with Jeetendra on Apna Bana Lo (1982), Apnapan (1977), Aasha (1980), Arpan (1983) and Aadmi Khilona Hai (1993). He also produced box office hit films like Ayee Milan Ki Bela (1964), Aas Ka Panchhi (1961), Aaye Din Bahar Ke (1966), Aankhon Aankhon Mein and Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke (1969). He died on August 07, 2019. He was 93.

