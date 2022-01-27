Hrithik Roshan on 10 years of Agneepath: 'The thought alone has me reliving the anxiety I felt'

Hrithik Roshan's 2012 film Agneepath turned ten on Wednesday. The actor penned a note to mark the film's tenth anniversary, thanking and remembering all those who worked on it.

Sharing glimpses of the film on Instagram, Hrithik wrote, “10 years already... The thought alone has me reliving the anxiety and towering responsibility I felt being a part of Agneepath remake. A big Thank you to everyone who gave a chance to my version of Vijay Dinanath Chauhan. My love to the talented Karan Malhotra, the wonderful team at Dharma under the guidance of Karan johar, my dearest Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt Sir and the brilliant cast + crew. Sharing screen with Rishi (Kapoor) uncle will always be a milestone in my career.”

Hrithik played Vijay Deenanath Chauhan in Agneepath, the remake of 1990 film starring Amitabh Bachchan as the lead. Priyanka Chopra was seen as his love interest named Kaali in the film. Sanjay Dutt played the menacing villain Kancha Cheena. Late actor Rishi Kapoor too played a pivotal role of a don named Rauf Lala while Kanika Tiwari was cast in the role of Hrithik's sister Shiksha.

Agneepath revolved around Hrithik's Vijay seeking revenge for the murder of his father by Sanjay's Kancha Cheena. The film was loaded with violence and was much talked about for Sanjay's bald look and dreaded appearance.

Priyanka's dance number Gun Gun Guna, Hrithik's Ganpati song Deva Shree Ganesha and Katrina Kaif's special dance number Chikni Chameli are among the most popular songs from the film.

Agneepath collected ₹115 crore at the domestic box office. In one of his interviews, Hrithik had called it the hardest film of his career till then. “In case of Agneepath I feel it is the hardest film that I have done ever... especially the climax scene,” he had told PTI.

