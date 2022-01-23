Sussanne Khan joins ex Hrithik Roshan at his sister Sunaina’s birthday bash, shares sweet wish: ‘Some bonds are eternal’

Even after their divorce in 2014, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan share a great equation. She joined him and his family at his sister Sunaina Roshan’s 50th birthday party on Sunday. Sussanne took to Instagram Stories to share pictures from the celebration and wish Sunaina.

In one photo, Sussanne and Sunaina posed together wearing funky glasses shaped like the number 50. “Happy happy birthday@roshansunaina Niks have a beautiful blessed 2022,” it was captioned.

Sussanne shared another picture with Sunaina, which also featured Hrithik, and wrote, “Some bonds are eternal… Same…darling Nikoo… Happiness, love and big smiles surround you always… @roshansunaina.” Sussanne Khan shared pictures from the party on Instagram Stories.

Hrithik and Sunaina’s mother Pinkie Roshan also shared wishes on Instagram. Pinkie shared a picture with her husband Rakesh Roshan and Sunaina, and wrote, “We have seen you as a baby, toddler, kindergarten, mid school, high school, college…then as a wife, a mother who turns 50 today. Your journey has been very challenging and now from today be in allowance to receive happiness, love, peace, joy from the universe #bestdaughter #bestsister #bestfriend #bestgranddaughter #bestmother @sunainaroshan happy GOLDEN birthday my love.”

In another post, Pinkie wrote, “22-1-1972. A baby girl born to us, she turns 50 today. What a journey, full of challenges, heartbreaks and endless visits to the hospital. That’s all behind you my mun @roshansunaina. NOW our wish and prayer to God is that your path be lit with peace, joy, happiness in abundance. Be in allowance to receive. Love you for showing me what strength is all about.”

Also see: Sussanne Khan’s decked-up home with Christmas trees, mistletoe, DJ console makes Hrithik Roshan go ‘wow’. Watch

Hrithik and Sussanne, who are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, are often seen at each other’s family functions. Earlier this month, he was a part of her father Sanjay Khan’s birthday celebrations and posed for pictures with her family members, including her brother Zayed Khan and mother Zarine Khan.

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON