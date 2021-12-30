Sussanne Khan’s decked-up home with Christmas trees, mistletoe, DJ console makes Hrithik Roshan go ‘wow’. Watch

Interior designer Sussanne Khan gave her home a festive makeover for Christmas, decking it up with Christmas trees, lights, mistletoe, a nativity scene display, wreaths, candles and the works. There was even a DJ console for parties.

Taking to Instagram, Sussanne shared a video of her house, decorated for the festive season. “Coz there is no other more glorious time of the year than December… #MyNest #skilodgeinspired #bramblesandmistletoe #ThankYouLife #gratefulheart,” she wrote in her caption.

Compliments poured in for Sussanne, including one from her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan. “Wow Sussanne. Looks amazing!” he wrote. Malaika Arora commented, “The most stunning home.” Bipasha Basu said ‘wow’ and added a heart-eyes emoji, while Rohit Roy wrote, “How lovely.”

Fans also showered praise. “Beautiful lit with Christmas warmth,” one wrote. “How stunning!!! Looks like an apartment in Monte Carlo!” another said. “Your home is awesome,” a third commented.

Sussanne’s house is located on the 15th floor of a high-rise in the Juhu suburb of Mumbai, just a few minutes away from Hrithik’s home, and has a stunning view of the city’s skyline. She lives there with her sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, and their three dogs - Paris, Bold and Bronx.

Also see: On Sussanne Khan’s photo, ex-husband Hrithik Roshan goes ‘arre wah’, Aly Goni leaves fiery comment

Hrithik and Sussanne tied the knot in 2000, soon after the release of his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. They got divorced in 2014 but continue to be on good terms. A few years ago, their friendly equation sparked speculation of a reconciliation, which was immediately shut down by her. She tweeted in 2016, “I request people to stop speculating. There will never be a reconciliation with @iHrithik. But we will always be good parents. #no1priority.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik finished shooting for the first schedule of the Vikram Vedha remake earlier this month. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON