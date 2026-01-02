Hrithik Roshan posts pic with ex-wife Sussanne Khan, their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan from cousin's wedding, pens note

In December, actor Hrithik Roshan attended his cousin Eshaan Roshan's wedding celebration along with his sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan. The actor's girlfriend, Saba Azad, also accompanied them. His ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, was also present. On Friday, Hrithik took to his Instagram account to pen a heartfelt note for Eshaan and shared a series of pictures from the celebrations. Hrithik Roshan shared a series of pictures from the wedding celebrations.

Hrithik shares pics from wedding

In one picture, Hrithik was seen with the newlyweds, Eshaan and Aishwarya Siingh. Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan, and their two kids, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan, were all smiles as they posed for the group picture. In another picture, Hrithik was seen standing beside Saba and several of his family members.

In the caption, Hrithik wrote, “Today as you and Aishwarya begin this new journey as husband and wife, I wish you achieve as much in your personal world as you do in your work world. Remember both are just as fulfilling and both worlds demand their own unique, sometimes peculiar set of skills which I am sure you will enjoy mastering.”

“Congratulations my brother . And welcome to the family Aishu. You are as beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside . I can't wait to get to know you more and more and more! Love you guys !” he concluded.

A few days ago, several videos from the pre-wedding celebrations surfaced on social media. In them, Hrithik was seen dancing with Hrehaan, Hridhaan and Saba. They were joined on the dance floor by his niece Suranika Soni and cousin Pashmina Roshan.

About Hrithik and Sussanne

Hrithik and Sussanne tied the knot in 2000 after dating for four years. They share two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan Roshan. While they separated 11 years ago in 2014, they still remain good friends. Both Sussanne and Hrithik have moved on in their lives. Sussanne is now dating Arslan Goni, while Hrithik is in a relationship with Saba Azad.