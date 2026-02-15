Hrithik Roshan reacts after pillar collapse in Mumbai kills 1, calls it 'traumatic': 'I hope strict measures are taken'

Actor Hrithik Roshan has penned a note a day after a person was killed when part of the metro pillar collapsed in Mumbai. Taking his Instagram Stories on Sunday, Hrithik mourned the loss of the person and also prayed for the recovery of the injured. The actor also spoke about the prevention of such accidents and the safety of the people. Hrithik Roshan spoke about the recent Mumbai pillar collapse incident.

Hrithik Roshan pens note over Mumbai pillar collapse Re-sharing a video, originally posted by Mid-Day, of the incident, he wrote, "Heartbreaking and traumatic. My condolences to the family of the deceased and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured."

The actor talked about the development work in the city. "I commend the swift action taken by the authorities to ensure accountability, but the need for safety checks and prevention of such accidents is a priority, especially with all the development work going on across Mumbai, on the busiest streets," he said.

"Safety of the construction workers and common people is of paramount importance, and I hope strict measures are taken to ensure guidelines and protocol are in place to avoid such incidents in the future (folded hands emoji)," concluded his note.

Varun Grover, too, had reacted After the incident, Varun Grover had tweeted, "Mumbai is the MOST corrupt city in India, probably by a huge margin. The commercial capital of India has the worst roads (have seen village roads in almost every Indian state in the last 2 years and they are better), atrocious urban planning, & complete disregard for human life."

What happened in Mumbai's Mukund area On Saturday, a man died, and three others were injured after a parapet segment of a bridge of the under-construction Metro Rail Line 4 collapsed on passing vehicles in Mumbai's Mulund area. Five employees of two contractor firms were arrested. An FIR was registered at the Mulund police station in the evening against officials of Milan Road Buildtech and DB Hill LBG under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other charges, police said.

The police have arrested project director Harish Chauhan, project manager Kuldeep Sapkal, deputy manager Saurab Singh and supervisor Prashant Bhoir of Milan Road Buildtech, and project manager Avdhoot Inamdar of DB Hill LBG, an official said. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh for the deceased.

The incident took place near the Johnson and Johnson factory on LBS Road at 12.15 pm. The parapet segment fell on a passing autorickshaw and a Skoda car, completely crushing the rickshaw. The deceased has been identified as Ramdhan Yadav, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Other injured individuals have been identified as Rajkumar Indrajeet Yadav (45), who is in a critical condition, Mahendra Pratap Yadav (52), and Deepa Ruhiya (40), who are in stable conditions.

With inputs from ANI and PTI