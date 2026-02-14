Varun Grover reacts after Mumbai metro under-construction pillar collapses, kills 1: ‘Complete disregard for human life’

Lyricist Varun Grover took to his X account to react to this incident and said in a post, “Mumbai is the MOST corrupt city in India, probably by a huge margin. The commercial capital of India has the worst roads (have seen village roads in almost every Indian state in the last 2 years and they are better), atrocious urban planning, & complete disregard for human life.”

One person was killed, and three others were injured when a portion of a parapet of an elevated under-construction metro train bridge fell and hit an auto rickshaw and a car on the LBS Road in Mumbai 's Mulund on February 14.

About the incident Officials identified the person who died as Ramdhan Yadav. They added that Rajkumar Indrajeet Yadav, 45, was admitted to an intensive care unit and his condition is critical. Officials said the other two injured, Mahendra Pratap Yadav, 52, and Deepa Ruhiya, 40, were stable.

The MMRDA said an inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the collapse, and check construction safety protocols and structural stability measures.

"An incident occurred today at approximately 12:15 pm near Pier P196 of Metro Line construction works in the RAJV (Milan) stretch, close to Mulund Fire Station, where a portion of a parapet segment fell from height and struck a passing auto rickshaw. Two individuals sustained injuries and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. Their condition is being monitored and all necessary medical assistance is being extended. The Metro project team is at the site and is working on relief operations and securing the site in close co-ordination with BMC and disaster management authorities," read their official statement on the matter.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said a thorough probe will be conducted into the incident. "The accident in Mulund is very unfortunate. Our prayers are with the kin of the deceased and those injured. The medical expenses of the injured will be taken care of by MMRDA and the state government," Fadnavis said.

"An inquiry will be initiated into whether proper care was taken into the safety aspects. Action will be taken against those responsible," he said.

Speaking to ANI, Mumbai Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi also addressed the situation, confirming that four people had been injured, one of whom lost their life. "Two people are in critical condition and have been admitted to the ICU for treatment. Eknath Shinde has taken cognisance of this incident. He will order an inquiry regarding this incident, and whoever is found guilty will definitely face legal action."