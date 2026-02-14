Edit Profile
    1 dead, 4 injured after Mumbai metro under-construction pillar collapses in Mulund

    In a statement, the MMRDA said that a portion of a parapet segment fell from a height and struck a passing auto-rickshaw.

    Updated on: Feb 14, 2026 1:54 PM IST
    Edited by Aryan Mudgal
    One died and four people were reportedly injured after after part of a pillar from an under-construction metro rail line collapsed on Saturday afternoon in Mumbai’s Mulund area, HT has learnt. The incident took place around 12:15 pm on the arterial LBS Road in front of the Johnson and Johnson factory.

    In a statement earlier, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said that a portion of a parapet segment fell from a height and struck a passing auto-rickshaw.

    “Two individuals sustained injuries and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. Their condition is being monitored and all necessary medical assistance is being extended. The Metro project team is at the site and is working on relief operations and securing the site in close co-ordination with BMC and disaster management authorities,” it added.

    (This is a developing story)

