Hrithik Roshan reacts to 'Sorry, Hrithik' trend amid Kangana Ranaut row: 'I'll wait when the context is right'

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has reacted to the viral 'We need to apologise to Hrithik Roshan' trend on social media as Kangana Ranaut continues to face backlash over her remarks on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student movement. The actor-politician had referred to Gen Z protesters and young women as "Generation Gutter" after criticising the language used by some protesters.

Hrithik responds to viral trend targeting Kangana

Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut were engaged in a bitter legal and public dispute in 2016.

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One such post was shared by influencer Freddy Birdy, and it drew a response from the Bollywood star. Freddy shared a note on Instagram stating, "The world owes an apology to Hrithik Roshan." In the comments section, Hrithik responded, "My friend, siding with 'A' just cause you don't like 'B' anymore is a small part of the larger systemic issue plaguing our society. I'll wait, for when the context to it is the right one, and motivated by facts. That would be fair. But then again, who cares anymore right?"

The viral 'We need to apologise to Hrithik Roshan' trend is seen as a reference to the highly publicised legal dispute between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut in 2016.

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How did the trend start?

{{^usCountry}} Apart from targeting the protesters, Kangana also questioned CJP leader Saurav Das' identity as a student, compared his achievements with her own career milestones, and called him "useless". This prompted Saurav to respond while also comparing himself to Hrithik Roshan. He told Barkha Dutt on The Mojo Story, “My friends were texting me and asking, ‘Why is she after your life?’ One of them said that I may look a little like a young Hrithik Roshan. This is what my friends told me. I was pleasantly surprised. Why should someone like her attack someone like me?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from targeting the protesters, Kangana also questioned CJP leader Saurav Das' identity as a student, compared his achievements with her own career milestones, and called him "useless". This prompted Saurav to respond while also comparing himself to Hrithik Roshan. He told Barkha Dutt on The Mojo Story, “My friends were texting me and asking, ‘Why is she after your life?’ One of them said that I may look a little like a young Hrithik Roshan. This is what my friends told me. I was pleasantly surprised. Why should someone like her attack someone like me?” {{/usCountry}}

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Saurav's statement sparked the 'We need to apologise to Hrithik Roshan' trend on social media, with many referencing the legal dispute between the two actors in 2016.

What was the dispute between Kangana and Hrithik?

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In early 2016, Kangana Ranaut referred to Hrithik Roshan as a "silly ex" during an interview, implying that they had shared a past romantic relationship during the filming of Krrish 3. Hrithik denied the claim and sent a legal notice to Kangana demanding a public apology, alleging that the statement had damaged his reputation. Kangana refused to apologise and instead issued a counter-notice.

In 2017, the cybercrime cell reportedly filed a closure (nil) report, stating that the investigation did not yield definitive evidence to support the allegations.