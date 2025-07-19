Hrithik Roshan’s father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan undergoes neck angioplasty, recovering in hospital

Hrithik Roshan’s father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has undergone angioplasty in the neck. He is recuperating in a hospital in Mumbai, with his daughter Sunaina Roshan assuring fans that he is “completely fine now”. Recently, there were reports that Rakesh Roshan has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Rakesh Roshan hospitalised after angioplasty

Recently, there were reports that Rakesh Roshan has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. It was being claimed that Rakesh was taken to the hospital on July 16 after a sudden dip in health.

Now, his daughter Sunaina Roshan confirmed the news and shared an update about his health in a brief conversation with Amar Ujala Digital.

“Yes, papa had an angioplasty in his neck, but he’s perfectly fine now. There’s nothing to worry about. He’s resting,” Sunaina said.

As per India Forum, the family is keeping a close watch on his recovery. Hrithik Roshan has been a constant presence at the hospital, visiting his father regularly. He's been joined by his partner Saba Azad and sister Sunaina, who've also been by his side during this time. Sources mentioned that “Rakesh Roshan has now been shifted from the ICU to a general ward, and his condition is stable".

Hrithik Roshan’s former wife, Sussanne Khan, declined to comment on the matter. She stated that she “wouldn’t speak on anything related to the family's personal matters".

About Rakesh Roshan

After Khudgarz, Rakesh went on to direct some of the superhit Bollywood movies, like Karan Arjun and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Koi Mil Gya, Krrish, Krrish and Krrish 3.

Rakesh was also a prominent actor in the Bollywood industry during the 1970s and 1980s. He played supporting roles in a few successful films, such as Man Mandir, Khel Khel Mein and Khandaan.

Earlier this year, it was shared that Rakesh — who was earlier supposed to direct Krrish 4 — has handed over the baton to his son. Hrithik will now be making his directorial debut with Krrish 4.