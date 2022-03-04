Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad thanks his family for sending her food, calls them 'bestest hoomans'

Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend, actor Saba Azad has shared a post thanking his family for sending her home-cooked food. She shared a picture of her meal on her Instagram Stories and tagged Hrithik's niece Suranika, his aunt Kanchan Roshan and his cousin Pashmina Roshan to thank them. She wrote, “When you’re home sick but have the bestest hoomans ever feeding you. Thankee @kanchan_roshan @suranika @pashminaroshan” along with hands joined in prayer icons and smiling face with hearts emojis. Saba Azad was recently seen in web series Rocket Boys. Also read: Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan gives shout-out to Saba Azad amid dating rumours, calls her 'super cool’

Saba Azad shared a picture on Instagram Stories.

Hrithik and Saba have been rumoured to be in a relationship since a few weeks. The two have been spotted together out and about in Mumbai quite a few times. Last month, they were spotted making way through the paparazzi after date at a restaurant.

Last month, Saba also joined Hrithik and his extended family for lunch. Hrithik's uncle Rajesh Roshan shared a picture from the get together on Instagram and wrote, “Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time." The picture had all from Rajesh Roshan, Hrithik's mom Pinkie Roshan, his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, cousin Pashmina, niece Suranika and other family members in the frame."

Saba is part of the electro-funk band called Madboy/Mink, along with ex-boyfriend Imaad Shah (son of Naseeruddin Shah). They performed in Pune last month. Hrithik shared a social media post for Saba to give her a shoutout ahead of her stage show. He re-shared a post by Saba about her upcoming performance and wrote, "Kill it you guys."

Saba Azad also shares a close bond with Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan who attended her show in Mumbai. In February, Sussanne shared a picture of Saba and wrote, "What an amazing eve..! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabazad @madboymink." Reacting to the post, Saba wrote, "Thanks my Suzie, so so happy you were there last night."

