Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad enjoy Kerala food on lunch date. See new photos

Hrithik Roshan and his family were joined by his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad for lunch on Sunday. New pictures were shared on Instagram by Nair on Fire, a homestyle Kerala cuisine catering service, featuring the couple.

In one picture, Hrithik wore a white T-shirt with matching pants and posed with the food company’s founding partners Sara Jacob Nair and Toral Sanghavi. Another image showed Saba joining the two women for a picture. She was dressed in a white tank top and green high-waisted pants.

The caption of one post revealed that a ‘Special Sunday Sadya’ was prepared for Hrithik and Saba. Another post said, “When someone is so particular about what and how and why of serving Kerala food as Saba Azad, the benchmarks are also pretty high!!! Heartwarming to see such love for Mallu food and it was a fun, slightly anxious (you can make that out from our crazy hair) and supremely rewarding afternoon.”

Saba thanked Sara and Toral in the comments: “You guys made our Sunday, bless you.” She added heart emojis at the end.

Hrithik Roshan wore an all-white outfit.

Saba Azad thanked the catering service for their Kerala-style meal.

Earlier, Hrithik’s uncle Rajesh Roshan had shared a picture of the family gathered together for lunch, which also featured Saba. He had also posted a photo of their meal. “Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time,” he had written in his caption.

Hrithik had commented, “Hahaha true that chacha!! And you are the most fun.” Saba had also commented, saying, “Bestest Sunday.”

The link-up rumours between Hrithik and Saba began when the two were seen exiting a restaurant last month, holding hands. Neither has confirmed that they are dating.

Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne Khan and has sons Hrehaan and Hridaan with her. Even after their divorce in 2014, they continue to be friendly and are often spotted at each other’s family gatherings.

