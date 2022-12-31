Hrithik Roshan shares his sons reaction to Koi Mil Gaya: 'Watching it through their eyes, I could tell I did too much'

Actor Hrithik Roshan recently shared how his sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan reacted after watching his film Koi Mil Gaya recently. Directed by his father Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik called Koi Mil Gaya his ‘favourite performance.’ However, he said it struck him that he could have done less in the film after watching it through the eyes of his children. Also read: Hrithik Roshan says being a star is burden

Koi Mil Gaya starred Hrithik with Preity Zinta and Rekha. Released in 2003, the film it paved the way for the actor’s Krrish franchise. It followed the story of an alien named Jadoo, who gets struck on Earth and is discovered by Hrithik and his gang, who also help him return to his home.

Talking to Galatta Plus, Hrithik Roshan said about the film, “My favourite performance which I thought would last was Koi Mil Gaya. I was so close to that character. Very recently, proudly, secretly proud, showed the film to my boys, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. While watching that film through their eyes, I could just tell that I did too much. The world is changed. Everything is evolved.”

“My kids could see it too. And we had a very healthy discussion after that. They got the emotions and had tears in their eyes. But, they could also discern that there were parts that I could have done less. And they were giving examples of the TV shows that they have seen. There is a TV show, I can’t remember the name, it has a doctor who’s mentally challenged and the way he has performed and expressed in that. I was very glad that I could suss that out while I was watching the film,” he also added.

Hrithik will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming Fighter. It stars him with Deepika Padukone and is slated to be released on January 25, 2024. His last film was Vikram Vedha.

