Hrithik Roshan shares girlfriend Saba Azad's photo on Instagram for first time, fans react

Actor Hrithik Roshan took a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback picture with his girlfriend-actor Saba Azad from their London trip. Taking to Instagram, Hrithik posted the photo from their vacation to the UK during the summer earlier this year. (Also Read | Saba Azad, Hrithik Roshan look cute together as they attend a wedding reception)

In the picture, a selfie clicked by Hrithik, Saba was seen sitting on a bench looking away from the camera. She had a serious expression on her face as she looked up while keeping her legs on the bench and holding them. Hrithik was seen smiling as he looked at Saba. Hrithik posted the photo on the occasion of Karwa Chauth.

For their outing, Saba wore a black and white dress and sneakers. Hrithik opted for a red and white outfit. Sharing the picture, Hrithik captioned it, "Girl on a bench (red heart emoji). Summer 2022. London. The Van Gogh immersive experience." Reacting to the post, Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan wrote, "Cuties."

Saba commented, "Van Gogh on a lazy summer afternoon (smiling emoji) best day with the best egg (black heart emojis)." Richa Chadha wrote, "Warming my heart a bit." Fans also showered them with love. A person wrote, "Greek God." Another fan said, "Both are looking amazing." "And u look sexy as always," read a comment.

Recently, Hrithik and Saba attended the wedding reception of actor-couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha. The duo was all smiles as they posed for the camera. While Hrithik was dressed in a black suit, Saba opted for a green kurta set.

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February this year. Later, Saba also joined Hrithik's family for a get together. The rumours came to an end after the two walked hand in hand at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday party.

Saba is an actor as well as a singer. She was a part of many Bollywood films such as Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, Shaandaar and Karwaan. She will be next seen in the film Songs of Paradise.

Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha, which released in theatres on September 30. It is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The remake also features Saif Ali Khan. He will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's action thriller film Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone.

