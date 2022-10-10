Saba Azad, Hrithik Roshan look cute together as they attend a wedding reception, match in white outfits. Watch

Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad were twinning in white on Sunday as they stepped out to attend the wedding reception of a friend. The two posed together outside the venue before they went on to meet the bride and the groom and pose for pictures with them. Also read: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad pose together at Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's reception

While Hrithik was seen in a white suit with a beige T-shirt, Saba was in a matching white crop top and pants. Last week, the couple had made a joint appearance at Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's wedding reception as well.

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan at a function on Sunday. (Varinder Chawla)

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad at a wedding reception. (Varinder Chawla)

Saba had decked up in a green sharara to join Hrithik, who was in a black suit. at Richa Ali's star-studded reception in Mumbai. She had even mentioned how she doesn't dress up in traditional often. Sharing a picture of herself on Instagram, she had written, “I only dress nice on rare rare occasions ( yes I am a mutt and I couldn’t care less what you think of my duds) and this one was definitely worth it, thank you @therichachadha and @alifazal9 for inviting us to celebrate your love - it gives hope of a future where love wins - above all else.”

Saba also schooled a troll, who called her look ‘yuck’. She had shared a screenshot of the person's profile and written on Instagram Stories, "This is Shruti apparently she loves her love but she also just follows me to share her abundant hate - there are many like her out there - don't be like Shruti - feel free to unfollow me (smiley emoticon). Incidentally, Shruti hasn't met the block button yet - they shall be well acquainted soon!!"

Hrithik just saw the release of his film, Vikram Vedha. He is pitted against Saif Ali Khan in the film. It has collected worldwide gross collection of over ₹100 crore.

