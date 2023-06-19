Hrithik Roshan shares his shirtless pic, Saba Azad and fans react: 'Greek God for a reason'

Actor Hrithik Roshan posted a shirtless picture of himself and his girlfriend-actor Saba Azad has reacted to it. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Hrithik shared his photo in which he wore a black trousers and a cap. (Also Read | Hrithik Roshan holds Saba Azad close in new pics; fans ask couple to 'tie the knot')

Hrithik's post and Saba's comment

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating for over a year.

In the photo, Hrithik had his back towards the camera as he stood facing a window. The actor showed off his toned body in the picture. Hrithik captioned the post, "Back Day (smiling face with horns emoji)." Reacting to the post, Saba Azad posted muscle, fire and black heart emojis.

Fans' reaction

Fans also praised Hrithik's latest photo. A person wrote, "Greek God for a reason." A comment read, "This is the first time I saw his back... Am I the only one??" An Instagram user said, "Keep going sir and be the best version of yourself." "Sexiest star, only Hrithik Roshan," wrote a fan. "This is all the #MondayMotivation we needed," read another comment. "How can someone be sexy at this level," asked a person. "This man in this age is freaking inspirational," wrote another social media user.

Recently, the actor shared a workout picture on Instagram and shared a fitness tip with his fans. Hrithik had captioned the post, "When you need to shred fast, nothing works better than vitamin D’hoop! Soak it in before the yellow turns blue. #keepgoing."

Hrithik and Saba

The couple have been in a relationship for over a year now. Hrithik and Saba recently attended the wedding of Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi. On Instagram, Saba shared a couple of pictures of herself with Hritik last week. She captioned the post, "Big yellow taxi- Joni Mitchell 1970, Counting Crows 2002."

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship started swirling after they were spotted on a dinner date in February last year. Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. All speculations on their relationship were set to rest after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash last May. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan.

Their upcoming projects

Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next film Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. He also has director Ayan Mukerji's next action thriller War 2 alongside actor Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Saba will be seen in Songs of Paradise alongside Soni Razdan.

