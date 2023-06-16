Hrithik Roshan holds Saba Azad close in new pics; fans ask couple to 'tie the knot'. See post here

Saba Azad has shared new pictures with her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan and fans have showered them with compliments. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Saba posted the photos from the day the couple attended producer Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's wedding. The event took place recently in Mumbai. (Also Read | Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look perfect together at Madhu Mantena's reception. Watch video) Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan pose in new pictures.

Saba's post

In the first photo, Hrithik had his hand around Saba's waist as they posed for the camera. In the next picture, both of them smiled as they stood in front of the lens. For the occasion, Saba Azad wore a mustard saree with a matching blouse and opted for traditional jewellery. Hrithik was seen in a black kurta pyjama, a satin jacket and black shoes for the wedding.

Fans' reactions

Sharing the pictures, Saba captioned the post, "Big yellow taxi - Joni Mitchell 1970, Counting Crows 2002." Reacting to the post, Pashmina Roshan posted nazar amulet and black heart emojis. A fan wrote, "You both are looking so royal and cute at the same time. Authentically beautiful." "This picture gets a big smile on my face," read a comment. "It's gold and sunshine. When two goodness unite. God Bless," said a person. An Instagram user commented, "Please tie the knot."

Saba and Hrithik featured in Ira's wedding video

The couple also featured in a video shared by Ira on Instagram from her wedding day. In the clip, as Ira and Madhu tied the knot, the duo sat amid the guests and watched the rituals. Sharing the clip, Ira had captioned it, "I love you because the entire Universe conspired to help me find you."

Hrithik and Saba also attended Ira and Madhu's wedding reception. For the occasion, Saba opted for a pink suit while Hrithik wore a white shirt, black blazer and trousers.

Hrithik and Saba made first public appearance last year

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship started after they were spotted out on a dinner date in February last year. Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. Earlier this year, Hrithik attended the special screening of Rocket Boys 2, in which Saba played an important role.

Hrithik's upcoming projects

Fans will see Hrithik in Fighter, billed as India's first aerial-action film, helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. It will release in theatres in January 2024. He also has War 2 in the pipeline.

