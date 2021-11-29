Hrithik Roshan spends a chill Sunday with niece and cousin. See pics from their luxurious villa

Actor Hrithik Roshan enjoyed a chill Sunday in the garden and shared a picture on Twitter from it. The actor, who is currently at an expansive villa, was joined by his cousin Pashmina Roshan and niece Suranika Roshan for a makeshift-picnic.

In the photo, Hrithik was seen lying on a mat in a green shirt and black pants. Pashmina wore a black playsuit and pink sunglasses. Suranika also wore a black outfit and her hand was wrapped in bandages.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Sunday-ing.” Suranika shared the picture on her Instagram page as well. “Pizza aftermath,” she called it. She also held an AMA session on Instagram from the picnic and shared pictures of the villa and another one of Pashmina. She also replied when someone asked her the secret behind her ‘beautiful eyes’. “Roz raat ko rona (Crying to bed each night),” she said. When someone asked why she cries at night, she said, “Din mein time nahi milta (I am too busy during the day).”

A view of the villa.

Suranika's AMA chat.

Suranika is the daughter of Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan. Pashmina is the daughter of Hrithik's uncle, music composer Rakesh Roshan. He has previously written long notes of his admiration and love for them on social media.

After it was announced that Pashmina will be making her acting debut soon, Hrithik wrote, “So proud of you Pashmina.You are an extremely special soul and an extraordinary talent. Your brightness and warmth lights up every room you walk into. Sometimes I wonder where you get that magic, but most times I thank god for giving you to our family,” Hrithik wrote. Hrithik finds himself lucky to have Pashmina in his life.

On Women's Day, he wrote about Suranika, "While we celebrate the history of womankind and their strength, I want to give a proud shoutout to the present and future force of strength, power and growth... Closer home. This is Suranika! My niece, who has me swelling with pride being a witness to her journey. At 20, she put her heart and soul into an art that is cherished in our household - food! Filling our stomachs with healthy treats from her kitchen and our hearts full of joy."

