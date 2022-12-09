Hrithik Roshan teaches Ek Pal Ka Jeena hook step to host at Red Sea Film Festival, smiles as he poses with Jackie Chan

Actor Hrithik Roshan turned teacher at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The actor taught the hook step from his song Ek Pal Ka Jeena to the host of the festival, Raya Abirached. In a video shared by an Instagram user on Friday, Hrithik told her, "This step is really really easy. So okay this is a step from my film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. There is a song called Ek Pal Ka Jeena. We don't have music but we will just do the step." (Also Read | Hrithik Roshan, Pakistani actor Mahira Khan share conversation at Jeddah fest)

Hrithik then requested the crowd to hum the music played during the hook step in the film. Amid cheers from the people around them, Hrithik taught Raya the hook step. As they did the step together, the crowd clapped and hooted. He also clapped after their dance. The song is from Hrithik's 2000 film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai which also featured actor Amisha Patel.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "He was my idol all my life." "@hrithikroshan overnight superstar, Greek God, Perfectionist, One of the best dancers, Dream physique!" commented another person. A comment read, "God of dance." An Instagram user also called them 'amazing'.

At the festival, Hrithik also met actor Jackie Chan and posed for pictures. In a photo shared on Twitter by a fan, Hrithik stood next to Jackie as they smiled for the camera. Hrithik held Jackie with one arm and also made a fist. For the event, Jackie wore a grey outfit and glasses. Hrithik opted for a white shirt, black vest, matching jacket, and pants. He also wore a bow tie and black shoes.

Meet up of two greats



Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Chan#RedSeaIFF22 pic.twitter.com/ssYLvj9soR — A N K I T (@Ankitaker) December 9, 2022

Earlier, several pictures and videos surfaced online in which Hrithik was seen sitting next to Pakistani actor Mahira Khan at the festival. The two actors smiled and talked with each other. Speaking after arriving at the venue, Hrithik told the people around him, "Happy to be here. This is incredible. Wow. The size of that stage (laughs)."

Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha, the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil hit of the same name. He will be a part of Fighter, helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. Fighter, which is touted to be India's first aerial action drama, will release in theatres on January 25, 2024.

