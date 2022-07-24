HT India’s Most Stylish: A fashion night out with India’s shining stars

From Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra to Kriti Sanon, Shehnaaz Gill, Vaani Kapoor among others, celebs lit up the red carpet and the stage with the star-studded fashion extravaganza -- Skoda presents Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish 2022, powered by RK Jewellers.

The award show, which recognises style, talent, and fashion, brought icons from all spheres of life, including the A-list of Bollywood, sports stars, business leaders and fashion industry doyens, stepping out in style last week in Mumbai, serving their best and the glitziest looks.

Returning after the pandemic, in a grand avatar, Sonal Kalra, managing editor -- Lifestyle and Entertainment at Hindustan Times, opened the night to loud cheers and claps. Glamour was the theme, and everyone was dressed to impress.

Winners including Vaani Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Disha Patani and Kriti Sanon, added Bollywood glam while accepting the honour, while actors Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan and Ranbir Kapoor channelled the dapper vibe. While Sanon dedicated the award to fellow winner Anaita Adajania, Aaryan revealed his comfort mantra, which is to get “perfect size attire”.

The night also acknowledged the rising stars of showbiz. Multi-talented Shehnaaz Gill was awarded the Most Stylish Emerging Face trophy, the honour which comes packed with the values Enrich Beauty, which is all about the idea that beauty begins when one starts loving oneself.

Other big winners of the night included Rahul Sharma, Anupam Kher, Mithali Raj , Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Divya Dutta, Aparshakti Khurana, Gauahar Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Simi Garewal, Rajkummar Rao, Sunil Sethi, R Madhavan, Tamannaah Bhatia. And adding to the glitz factor were presenters which included names such as Boney Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Satish Kaushik, Rashami Desai, Aahana Kumra, Mudassar Aziz and Urvashi Dholakia.

The most stylish evening struck a balance between romance and glamour, with several loved up moments adding a tinge of mushiness to the gala -- be it TejRan moments or the fun banter between Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora or the perfect chemistry between Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani.

Most Stylish TV Personality Karan Kundrra was seen cheering for his girlfriend and actor Tejasswi Prakash when she got on stage to accept her trophy. And Style Gamechanger Rakul made Bhagnani’s award more special by getting on stage to present him the Most Stylish Producer trophy. When Arjun and Malaika got on the stage to accept the Most Stylish Couple award, Arjun thanked Malaika, saying, “it is because of you they are calling me stylish”.

There was also a musical touch to the event with singer Shilpa Rao getting into the spotlight to serenade the audience with her melodious voice and harmonic tunes with the song, Aaj Jaane ki Zidd Na Karo.

That’s not it. Singer Jasleen Royal, who won Most Stylish Music Personality, and singer Jubin Nautiyal, who took home the Most Stylish Music Persona trophy, along with Most Stylish Content Creator Bhuvan Bam sung a few lines of their favourite song while accepting the honour.

Adding a stylish flair to the extravaganza was designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock brought forward a special conceptualised fashion show for the evening, making everyone go in awe of them. Actor Aditi Rao Hydari was the showstopper for the designer duo, who took home the title of Most Stylish Couple in Fashion.