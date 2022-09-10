Huma Qureshi recalls her first meeting with Anurag Kashyap, why he said 'tu paagal hai kya'

Huma Qureshi recently shared an interesting anecdote from her first meeting with Anurag Kashyap. The actor, who made her debut with Anurag's directorial Gangs of Wasseypur, revealed that she did not even have to audition for the film because of the meeting. She also shared that the filmmaker had asked her if she is crazy because of what she said to him during the interaction. Also Read| Huma Qureshi says catfight is a misogynistic term

Huma shot for a number of advertisements while she was trying to get a break as an actor in the Hindi film industry. Anurag Kashyap spotted her talent while he was directing her in a commercial for Samsung Mobile opposite Aamir Khan. He promised her that he would cast her in a film, but she refused to believe him.

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Huma recalled, "It was a four-day shoot in Wai. And we were shooting on the second day when Anurag said 'I will cast you in a picture.' And me, gadhi (donkey) no. 1, I said, 'main to abhi aai hoon Bombay. Maine suna hai bahot struggle karni padti hai. Aise aasaani se picture nahi milti (I've just come to Bombay. I've heard you have to struggle a lot. You can't get a film so easily).' Then he is like, 'tu paagal hai kya (are you crazy),' and I am like 'thodi si (a bit).' So that's how Gangs of Wasseypur happened. I didn't audition for the film."

She added, "I was lucky. My struggling period was not very long. I was quite blessed like that. The first picture I got so easily, and the next 4-5 films also I got very easily. After that, I couldn't understand what do I do now. I never thought this far, imagination never reached that point."

Huma completed a decade in the Hindi film industry this year. She was last seen in the second season of the Sony LIV show Maharani. She has a number of projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in Double XL alongside Sonakshi Sinha, and in Pooja Meri Jaan alongside Mrunal Thakur. She also has the Netflix movie Monica, O My Darling, co-starring Rajkumar Rao and Radhika Pandey. In addition, she will play chef Tarla Dalal in her biopic.

