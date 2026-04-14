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Huma Qureshi reveals Ed Sheeran loved Gangs of Wasseypur, called it a ‘cool’ film: ‘It was an ultimate flex’

Huma Qureshi recalled meeting Ed Sheeran at Farah Khan's party, teaching him Hindi and receiving praise for Gangs of Wasseypur.

Apr 14, 2026 09:42 am IST
By Riya Sharma
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Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups. She made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur, and in a recent podcast with Prakhar Gupta, Huma recalled how Ed Sheeran had watched the film and praised it.

Huma Qureshi talks about Ed Sheeran loving Gangs of Wasseypur

Huma Qureshi reveals Ed Sheeran found Gangs of Wasseypur a cool film.

Huma recalled meeting Ed Sheeran at Farah Khan's party and said, "Ultimate flex tha jab main Ed Sheeran se mili aur usne Gangs of Wasseypur dekhi thi (It was an ultimate flex when I met Ed Sheeran and he had watched Gangs of Wasseypur). And I was like, what? You have watched Gangs of Wasseypur? Farah Khan had hosted a party for Ed Sheeran when he was in Mumbai, and everyone met him there. I was trying to have a conversation with him, and he was very sweet. He said, I love your country, and I would love to do music here."

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, the film was written by Anurag and Zeishan Quadri. The two-part film also featured Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Reema Sen, Piyush Mishra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vineet Kumar Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Anurita Jha and Tigmanshu Dhulia, among others, in key roles. The film received widespread critical acclaim and also won the National Award for Best Audiography, while Nawazuddin Siddiqui received a Special Jury Award at the ceremony for his performance.

About Huma Qureshi's upcoming movie

Huma will next be seen in the movie, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the film stars Yash in a dual role along with Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani and Rukmini Vasanth, among others, in key roles. The period gangster film is produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations and marks Yash's return to the big screen after KGF Chapter 2. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 4.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

huma qureshi ed sheeran
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Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Huma Qureshi reveals Ed Sheeran loved Gangs of Wasseypur, called it a ‘cool’ film: ‘It was an ultimate flex’
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