New Delhi, Actor Sobhita Dhulipala on Tuesday said much like the fans of "Made in Heaven", she was also waiting for the third season of her acclaimed show to be announced. I am also waiting: Sobhita Dhulipala on third season of 'Made in Heaven'

The 32-year-old plays ambitious wedding planner Tara Khanna in the popular Prime Video series.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, "Made in Heaven" was created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Its first season premiered in 2019 and was followed up by a second season last year.

Asked if there was any update on the third season, Dhulipala told PTI, "I think you will have to ask the makers. I am also waiting."

The actor was speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing Hyundai India Couture Week - 2024 here.

She walked the ramp for designer Rimzim Dadu on the seventh day of the fashion gala.

Dhulipala wore a white Baroque style-inspired cutout top, encrusted with beads and crystals and a maxi fringe-trimmed skirt embellished with beadwork featuring Dadu's signature metallic wire designs.

Being the designer's muse was an "amazing experience", she said.

"It's amazing because you really get to be a part of someone's canvas in your own little way and it's honestly quite a privilege," she added.

For the actor, also known for the "Ponniyin Selvan" film franchise and "The Night Manager" web series, the definition of fashion changes every day.

"Different days, different answers honestly but I do think it can be an expression … Your emotions, nostalgia, so many aspects of your personality and channel it into a look it's a lot of fun," Dhulipala said.

Dadu showcased her collection "Stucco" at the show, which started with a live violin performance. The stage was decorated with white statues, which sort of came alive when the models started parading down the ramp in intricately designed white attires.

The colour palette also included shades of silver, green, blue, pink and orange.

The women's wear ranged from sarees, lehengas and dresses to evening gowns while the menswear prominently formals and kurtas-pyjamas.

The sarees were uniquely designed with floral motifs. Some geometrical patterns were also featured on the lehenga skirts.

The rest of the collection was rich in embroidery, crystal and beadwork. The central detail of the apparel line was the fringe trim.

This time, Dadu said, she drew inspiration from Baroque architecture.

"It is unlike what I always do. Baroque has been depicted in fashion many times but this time I wanted to take something very traditional but keep it like my own experimental modern twist," she told PTI.

About the materials used, the designer said, "There were signature materials like my steel wires, my metal cords but this time I also kept a lot of traditional zardozi material, which I tried doing my way."

The Hyundai India Couture Week - 2024 will conclude on Wednesday.

