close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / I miss you Firkee: Shabana Azmi remembers Farooq Shaikh's on his 10th death anniversary

I miss you Firkee: Shabana Azmi remembers Farooq Shaikh's on his 10th death anniversary

ANI |
Dec 28, 2023 12:49 PM IST

On Farooq's 10th death anniversary, veteran actor Shabana Azmi took a trip down memory lane to remember Farooq Shaikh.

Veteran actor Farooq Shaikh passed away on December 28, 2013.

Shabana Azmi and Farooq Sheikh worked together on the play Tumhari Amrita.
Shabana Azmi and Farooq Sheikh worked together on the play Tumhari Amrita.

On his 10th death anniversary, veteran actor Shabana Azmi took a trip down memory lane to remember the time when she worked with him very fondly in a heartfelt note.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

She wrote on Instagram, “10 years... I remember so clearly that on December 14th, we did our last show of Tumhari Amrita in front of the Taj Mahal. I remarked that we can never find a venue to match the Taj and that it should be our last show since we have been playing it for 22 years.”

Shabana shared a picture of Farooq in the post.

She added, "Pat came to your reply, 'Why should we pull the curtains on Tumhari Amrita - we will do it for another 22 years!' 14 days later you were gone... and with it was washed away a deep friendship of 40 years. I can never play Amrita again with my Zulfi gone. I miss you Firkee."

Notably, Shabana Azmi and Farooq Shaikh co-starred in the popular play 'Tumhari Amrita', directed by Feroz Abbas Khan.

It is a Hindi adaptation of A.R. Gurney's play 'Love Letters.'

It revolves around the characters Amrita Nigam, played by Shabana Azmi, and Zulfikar Haider, played by Farooq Shaikh, who communicate through letters over the years, sharing their joys and sorrows.

Farooq's first significant cinematic appearance was in the 1973 film 'Garam Hawa,' in which he had a supporting role with Balraj Sahni. He went on to appear in films such as 'Noorie,' 'Chashme Buddoor,' 'Umrao Jaan Biwi Ho To Aisi,' and many others.

The late actor also hosted the first season of the TV show 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai.' He won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2010 for his work in the sports film 'Lahore.'

Meanwhile, Shabana will be next seen in 'Bun Tikki'. (ANI)

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out