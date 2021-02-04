I waited for these opportunities, says Yami on signing eight films
With eight films in her kitty, Yami Gautam is on a roll! This year has started for her with a bang as she recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film, Bhoot Police. Next, she starts prep for Dasvi, a social drama, which will be shot in Agra in mid-Feb, which co-stars Abhishek Bachchan.
“I am looking forward to playing a cop in this one, which is special, also because, growing up, Dr Kiran Bedi has been an inspiration. It will be fun to learn Haryanvi for this one. Another film that I am excited about is, A Thursday, which is a series after A Wednesday (2008), which I am thrilled to headline, as it would be my first. I couldn’t be happier. It is one of the best scripts I have read in a long time, and is directed by Behzad Khambata. I play a playschool teacher who takes her students hostage. Another film that I headline is director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhary’s next, which is a take on crime journalism. I didn’t want to headline a film just because it is a female led film. These are really good scripts and roles with some amazing directors,” she divulges, adding the other four films will be announced soon.
In nine years of her film career, Gautam admits she has been in phases with just one film in hand. “People would say, why are you so choosy? One can be choosy only when you have many different options and if you don’t (laughs), then you do one film at a time, like I did. But things changed Kaabil (2017), which is another film after Vicky Donor (2012) that I am proud of. Luckily, Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) happened and so did Bala. They changed perspective and things started rolling. I also believe everyone has a journey. When you know, you are on a self-made path, then your level of patience and resilence has to be really high. I waited for these opportunities as I focuses on strong subjects. The idea was to select films and be a part of scripts which also help me portray and become a versatile actor, which I have always believe in. I want to be who I am as a person but on screen, I want to surprise myself and the audience and see what more can I explore. That’s what makes it fun,” she says.
