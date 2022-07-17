Ibrahim Ali Khan and Mahikaa Rampal party with friends in London. See pics

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and Mahikaa Rampal, daughter of actor Arjun Rampal and ex-wife Mehr Jesia, were seen partying with their friends in new pics shared on social media. Ibrahim and Mahikaa were joined by their pals for a night out in London. Read more: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan pose with brother Jeh Ali Khan in London

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The star kids were seen in various photos shared on Instagram Stories by their friend Orhan Awatramani on Sunday. He also shared videos from their recent night out. In one of the videos, the friends could be seen dancing in a club. Sharing it, Orhan, wrote, “So many friends.” In one of the photos, he posed with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Mahikaa on either side. All three could be seen smiling and posing for the camera in the blurry picture. Both Ibrahim and Mahikaa were dressed in black outfits. In one of the group photos from the outing, Mahikaa was seen posing with her friends.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Mahikaa Rampal with their friends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many celebs and their families are in London on vacation. Earlier in July, actor Sara Ali Khan had shared photos of her and brother Ibrahim as they met their father, Saif Ali Khan. Also seen in the photos was their half-brother, Jehangir Ali Khan, younger son of Saif and Kareena Kapoor. Sharing their pictures, the actor wrote on Instagram, “Keeping up with the Pataudi’s.”

Recently Ibrahim was in news after Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s appearance on the first episode of Koffee With Karan season 7. On the Karan Johar show, Alia revealed she was ‘obsessed’ with Ibrahim. Answering one of Karan's question, Alia said, "Everyone in the industry is very sweet. But there is one person, Ibrahim Ali Khan, he is the cutest person I have ever met in my life. He sent me the most amazing message."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia also read out a message she said Ibrahim had sent her after the release of her 2022 film Gangubai Kathiawadi as Ranveer and Karan Johar had a good laugh. Ibrahim is working as an assistant director on the upcoming Karan Johar-directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Alia and Ranveer in the lead.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON