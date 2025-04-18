Ibrahim Ali Khan enjoys IPL match with Rasha Thadani days after calling Palak Tiwari 'good friend’. Watch

Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan was recently seen attending the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match amid the ongoing IPL 2025 tournament. This time, it was with actor Rasha Thadani by his side. What's piqued everyone's interest, however, is the timing of this outing. Also read: Ibrahim Ali Khan finally reveals if he's dating Palak Tiwari: ‘She's sweet’ The IPL match was held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 17.

Just a few days ago, Ibrahim had rubbished reports of dating Palak Tiwari, and now, his public appearance with Rasha has got the rumour mill churning once again.

Ibrahim Ali Khan enjoys IPL match with Rasha

The IPL match was held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 17. The Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match had it all - thrilling cricket and Bollywood glamour. Ibrahim and Rasha were spotted together at the match. They attended the match with Veer Pahariya.

Ibrahim and Rasha were seen enjoying the game from the VIP stands. Rasha turned heads in a chic white jacket. Her enthusiasm was infectious as she clapped, cheered, and even flashed a playful wink after a well-timed boundary. Meanwhile, Ibrahim wore a casual black T-shirt and pants.

A video making the rounds on social media shows Ibrahim, son of Saif Ali Khan, and Rasha, daughter of Raveena Tandon, exiting the stadium together, accompanied by Veer Pahariya.

While Rasha waved at the paparazzi before sitting in her car, Ibrahim opted for a more low-key exit, avoiding eye contact and cameras. While they left the venue around the same time, the duo departed in separate cars. The outing has fueled speculation about their relationship. Their outing comes hot on the heels of Ibrahim's recent denial of dating rumours with Palak.

Ibrahim on his bond with Palak

For quite some time, Ibrahim was rumoured to have been dating Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary’s daughter, Palak Tiwari. Talking to Filmfare, Ibrahim finally addressed the dating rumours and clarified if they were more than just friends.

He was asked if he could ‘talk about a certain Miss Palak Tiwari’, but he seemed wary of addressing it or going into too much detail. He said, “She’s a good friend. Yeah, she’s sweet. That’s all." Ibrahim and Palak have been spotted together numerous times in public, and it was even rumoured that they vacationed together in Maldives and Goa. Palak has also maintained in interviews that they’re friends.