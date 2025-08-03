Ibrahim Ali Khan has to allow public to criticise him, says Sarzameen director Kayoze Irani: 'It will never get easier'

Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan is only two films old in the industry, but has already seen his fair share of criticism. His debut film, Nadaaniyan, saw some criticism come his way for his performance. His recent release, Sarzameen, also saw mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Sarzameen director Kayoze Irani spoke to Hindustan Times in an exclusive chat about the feedback the film and Ibrahim received. Ibrahim Ali Khan in a still from Kayoze Irani's Sarzameen.

On the criticism Ibrahim faced for Sarzameen

Kayoze, the son of actor-director Boman Irani, says he understands that both he and Ibrahim come from privileged backgrounds when it comes to cinema. Ibrahim is the son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and the younger brother of Sara Ali Khan. "Yes, I know that Ibrahim is a nepo kid, as am I," says Kayoze, adding, "He has come into the spotlight and put himself on a pedestal where he's allowing the country to judge him. There have been doors that may have been opened for him. So when you are up there, you have to, you have to allow the public to criticise you because this is the same public that will show you love."

However, Kayoze says that the problem begins when the criticism is not constructive. "I have a problem when it's mean and it's nasty, and I have a problem when the comments are nasty without having seen the film because then you are taking joy in being nasty," he explains. However, the filmmaker adds that addressing the mean comments will not change anything. "For him, I don't think that my commenting on it or his commenting on it is changing that. What has to change is his coming and proving everybody wrong."

‘Ibrahim and I have a lot to prove’

Sarzameen stars Ibrahim alongside Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran, two veteran actors with decades of experience behind them. Kayoze says, "Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran have nothing to prove, but Ibrahim and Kayo have a lot to prove. So, I genuinely embrace the criticism. Yes, when it comes without having watched the film and when you are eagerly awaiting someone's failure, that is wrong."

But the filmmaker believes that the audience has warmed up to Ibrahim more as compared to his debut film a few months ago. "I read all the reviews, I read all the YouTube comments, and the Instagram comments. I do feel that people have taken to him a lot more this time around. Now it's up to him to keep doing it, to keep signing and keep putting one step ahead of another. It's never going to get easier, for him or for me," he says

Sarzameen is currently streaming on JioHotstar.