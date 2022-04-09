Ibrahim Ali Khan holds Saif Ali Khan's hand after family lunch with Sara Ali Khan, fans say: He's like 'dad don't go'

Actor Saif Ali Khan was spotted by the paparazzi with his kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan on Saturday. In the clips shared online, the trio is seen stepping out of a restaurant, while talking to each other. Sara and Ibrahim are Saif's kids from his first marriage to actor Amrita Singh. (Also Read: Sara Ali Khan says how she and Ibrahim Ali Khan resemble parents Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan is often discussed at home)

In the video shared by a paparazzo account, Sara, Ibrahim and Saif are seen leaving Bandra restauBastian. At one point Ibrahim is seen holding Saif's hand, before the actor heads towards his car.

One fan asked in the comments section, “Where is Amrita Singh?” another one said, “Good looking father good looking children,” while one pointed out at Ibrahim's gesture before Saif left, “He is like dad don't go. Sad.”

Saif and Amrita got married in 1991. They welcomed two kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. However, they got divorced in 2004. Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor and they have two sons, Taimur and Jehangir.

In a 2020 interview before Jeh's birth, Saif was asked about whether he felt guilty about not spending equal time with all his kids. While Saif and Taimur lived with Kareena at their apartment in Mumbai, Sara and Ibrahim lived with their mother, Amrita.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar India, Sara spoke about her parents divorce. She said, “I’ve always had the tendency to mature a bit faster than others my age. And even at the age of 9, I think I had the maturity to see that these two people living together in our home were not happy. And suddenly, they were much happier living in two new homes. For instance, my mom, who I don’t think had laughed in 10 years, was suddenly happy, beautiful, and excited, like she deserves to be. Why would I be unhappy if I have two happy parents in two happy homes? So no, I don’t think that was difficult at all.”

